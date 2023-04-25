Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

