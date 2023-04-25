Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 429,850 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 88.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,231,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,815 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 402,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 144,570 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Articles

