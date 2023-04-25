Dent (DENT) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Dent has a market capitalization of $100.66 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

