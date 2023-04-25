Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,097. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

