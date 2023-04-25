Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.90 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,280.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,086.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

