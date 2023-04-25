Decred Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.42 or 0.00067320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $274.47 million and $1.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00141657 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003615 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,902,718 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

