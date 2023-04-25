DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,501 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $58,827,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 859,112 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in DCP Midstream by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,472,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

