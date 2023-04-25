DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. National Bank has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 27.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

