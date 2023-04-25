DA Davidson Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $48.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $60.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

