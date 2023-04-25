CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

