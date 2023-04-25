CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

