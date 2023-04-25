Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 371,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,300. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.