Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells $1,500,500.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28.

On Friday, February 17th, Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,792. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

