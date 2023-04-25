Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & (NYSE:REI) Financial Contrast

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.65 $96.67 million $2.19 5.32 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 3.16% 108.88% 12.19% N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Crescent Energy and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

