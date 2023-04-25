Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.79

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 636932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
About Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
