CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

CPSH opened at $2.73 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

