Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $987,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $464,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.