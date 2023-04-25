Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.91.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

