Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000.

ITB opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

