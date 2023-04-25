Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

