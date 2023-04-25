Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after acquiring an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,832 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,625,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,886 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

