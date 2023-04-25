Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,735 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IYE stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

