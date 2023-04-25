CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $603-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.25 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

