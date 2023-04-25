Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,332,000 after buying an additional 224,903 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after buying an additional 258,524 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Corteva stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

