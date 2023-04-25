Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.04. The stock had a trading volume of 308,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

