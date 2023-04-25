Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Unum Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. 111,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

