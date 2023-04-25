Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.92. 296,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,731. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.02.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

