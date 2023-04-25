Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $3,043,701.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,545.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,668 shares of company stock worth $3,610,666. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terran Orbital stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 572,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,655. Terran Orbital Co. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.