Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,635. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

