Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,883 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Etsy comprises about 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 213,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,957. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

