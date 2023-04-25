Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 7.7%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.85. 138,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 366,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.