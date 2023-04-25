Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 7.7%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.85. 138,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 366,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 10.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.