Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $789.50 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Conflux has a total market cap of $789.50 million and approximately $120.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,322.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00325626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00569767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00429980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,118,952 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,786,005,842.507964 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28825587 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $146,674,161.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

