Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 5,456 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 392,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,660. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

