Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 520 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Aehr Test Systems worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 470,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,560.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,943 shares of company stock worth $7,006,460. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 8.9 %

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 1,283,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $680.44 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.98. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

