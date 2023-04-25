Concentrum Wealth Management Makes New $729,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

