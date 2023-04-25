Compound (COMP) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $39.50 or 0.00143909 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $294.13 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00068382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036682 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,446,898 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,446,837.34010136 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.88914479 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $18,001,775.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.