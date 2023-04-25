Colony Family Offices LLC Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Colony Family Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.80. 84,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $263.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

