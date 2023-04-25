Colony Family Offices LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.64. 143,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,917. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

