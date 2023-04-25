Colony Family Offices LLC Has $97,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,575,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.