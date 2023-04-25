Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires 103,996 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,618,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 543,897 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $25.27.

