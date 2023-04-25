Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE CCA traded down C$1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 254,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$110.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1426612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$2,642,825.03. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.36.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

