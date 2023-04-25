Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $558.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.76. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

