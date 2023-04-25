CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Invests $994,000 in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Kanzhun comprises approximately 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Kanzhun Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 600,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.