Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 12,031,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374,337. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading
