Citigroup Trims KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

