Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,355,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

