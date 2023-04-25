Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

CIFR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.