Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) is Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 282.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,160 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ciena worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 492,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NYSE CIEN opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $57.74.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

