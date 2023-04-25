Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Choice Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$314.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

