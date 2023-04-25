Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.38

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.